Home Transfer News January Tranfer window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 January 2024
Transfer NewsNews and InterviewsPremier League - EPL

January Tranfer window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 January 2024

Do not forget folks that the transfer window opens on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at 11pm UK time Thursday 1 February, 2024.

The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers…

  • Arsenal could field loan offers for Reiss Nelson next month – even though the homegrown winger wants to stay at the Emirates.
  • Teenage sensation Claudio Echeverri has infuriated fans of Argentine giants River Plate over the way he has engineered his £21.75m move to Manchester City.
  • Manchester United and Tottenham transfer target Radu Dragusin claims he “will reach an agreement” with Genoa over a new deal – potentially scuppering a move to the Premier League.
  • Erik ten Hag will recommend Jonny Evans is given a new one-year deal at Manchester United.
  • Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from Premier League and European sides following a string of impressive performances in Serie A.
  • Dominic Thiem’s qualifying win at the Brisbane International on Saturday was disrupted by the presence of a deadly snake courtside.
  • Arsenal are reportedly open to letting Takehiro Tomiyasu leave on loan next month.
  • Lyon are ready to make a new move for West Ham’s Said Benrahma.
  • Kieran McKenna may be in the middle of a managerial tug-of-war, with Brighton and Crystal Palace lining him up.
  • Arsenal are investigating whether a deal can be done for Ivan Toney this January, as Mikel Arteta wants the Brentford forward and now leans towards a striker for this window’s business.
  • Eric Bailly has joined Villarreal as a free agent on an 18-month contract following the termination of his contract with Turkish side Besiktas after only four months at the club.
  • Manchester United have activated an option to extend defender Victor Lindelof’s contract to 2025.
  • FIFA has temporarily suspended the worldwide introduction of the new football agent regulations.
  • Valerien Ismael says that Imran Louza’s future at Watford hinges on discussions that will take place during the January transfer window.
  • Aston Villa’s talented centre-half Kerr Smith is set to join St Johnstone on loan.
  • Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has admitted he would love to end his career in Major League Soccer.
Previous Post
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 31 December 2023

RELATED POSTS

Top