January Tranfer window 2024: Latest transfer news and rumours – 1 January 2024
Do not forget folks that the transfer window opens on Monday January 1, 2024 and will close at 11pm UK time Thursday 1 February, 2024.
The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers…
- Arsenal could field loan offers for Reiss Nelson next month – even though the homegrown winger wants to stay at the Emirates.
- Teenage sensation Claudio Echeverri has infuriated fans of Argentine giants River Plate over the way he has engineered his £21.75m move to Manchester City.
- Manchester United and Tottenham transfer target Radu Dragusin claims he “will reach an agreement” with Genoa over a new deal – potentially scuppering a move to the Premier League.
- Erik ten Hag will recommend Jonny Evans is given a new one-year deal at Manchester United.
- Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is attracting interest from Premier League and European sides following a string of impressive performances in Serie A.
- Dominic Thiem’s qualifying win at the Brisbane International on Saturday was disrupted by the presence of a deadly snake courtside.
- Arsenal are reportedly open to letting Takehiro Tomiyasu leave on loan next month.
- Lyon are ready to make a new move for West Ham’s Said Benrahma.
- Kieran McKenna may be in the middle of a managerial tug-of-war, with Brighton and Crystal Palace lining him up.
- Arsenal are investigating whether a deal can be done for Ivan Toney this January, as Mikel Arteta wants the Brentford forward and now leans towards a striker for this window’s business.
- Eric Bailly has joined Villarreal as a free agent on an 18-month contract following the termination of his contract with Turkish side Besiktas after only four months at the club.
- Manchester United have activated an option to extend defender Victor Lindelof’s contract to 2025.
- FIFA has temporarily suspended the worldwide introduction of the new football agent regulations.
- Valerien Ismael says that Imran Louza’s future at Watford hinges on discussions that will take place during the January transfer window.
- Aston Villa’s talented centre-half Kerr Smith is set to join St Johnstone on loan.
- Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has admitted he would love to end his career in Major League Soccer.