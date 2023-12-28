Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 31 December 2023

BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 31 December 2023

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 31 December 2023

Manish Bhasin introduces highlights from today’s Premier League fixtures, which saw both Arsenal and Tottenham aiming to boost their title hopes. Arsenal had a London derby against Fulham, who held them to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in August. A late equaliser from Joao Palhinha earned a draw for the visitors and meant Arsenal dropped their first points of the 2023-34 league campaign. Meanwhile, Spurs hosted Bournemouth and were looking to do the double over the Cherries, having won 2-0 on the south coast earlier this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 31 December 2023

