Italy v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 6 July 2021

Italy v Spain – Gary Lineker presents coverage of the opening semi-final, as the winners of the second and first quarter-finals meet at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of the 2012 final. The Azzurri, led by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, have looked strong throughout the tournament. They breezed through the group stage with maximum points and no goals conceded, and have overcome Austria and Belgium by consecutive 2-1 scorelines to reach the last four. Spain’s route to the semis has been a rockier one, with Luis Enrique’s side finishing second in Group E, and winning a remarkable last-16 game with Croatia by a 5-3 scoreline. They then needed a penalty shootout to overcome Switzerland in the quarter-finals, but all of that will be forgotten ahead of this clash with another of Europe’s most successful nations. With analysis from Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Jurgen Klinsmann