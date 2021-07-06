Home TV Show News and Interviews 5 YEARS OF PEP GUARDIOLA | Man City Manager marks 5 years to the day he joined Manchester City
5 YEARS OF PEP GUARDIOLA | Man City Manager marks 5 years to the day he joined Manchester City
5 YEARS OF PEP GUARDIOLA | Man City Manager marks 5 years to the day he joined Manchester City

July 03rd 2016 Pep Guardiola became Manchester City’s manager. 1826 days since, Pep has guided Manchester City in 294 games, scoring 714 goals lifting 10 trophies on the way.

