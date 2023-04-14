I would run through a BRICK WALL for Moyes! | Mikel Arteta | West Ham v Arsenal

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:07 – Saliba and Nketiah update?: William is still not available, he’s progressing well and Eddie is back.

00:28 – Is Saliba back on the grass?: He’s not far, we need to be cautious but is evolving well.

00:46 – Pleased players are upset?: Yes, we should be when you concede in the last few minutes.

01:15 – Stopping these things happening?: After the game it’s easy to say that but we didn’t manage to get out of that and we suffered.

01:40 – Is luck going to be a factor?: You need luck in the right moments.

02:10 – Reaping benefits from less games: I want my players to be as fit as possible.

02:39 – Probability of winning league? Man City: Man City were favourites at the start, nothing’s changed!

03:00 – Did you envision Arsenal being in this position when you took over?: Yes, you go day by day. So many things happen everyday.

03:27 – Ahead of schedule? We are where we are.

03:56 – Martinelli evolution: He’s playing more games, another year of experience. Only good outcomes are in front of him.

04:43 – What kind of games are you expecting against West Ham?: A really difficult game. We are ready, it’s going to be a fight.

05:14 – Respect for Moyes: More than respect, its admiration. I would go through a brick wall for him.

05:57 – Things learnt under Moyes?: Yes, the way he challenged me and gave me love and support.

06:36 – Ramsdale: You need individuals to perform and your keeper to perform in moments, Aaron has been really good.

07:05 – Watching City: We will watch it.

07:26 – Title winning experience at Rangers: never give up, you have to be ready.

07:58 – What does being emotionally sound look like?: Talking about it, demanding from each other and creating an environment.

08:26 – Could come down to goal difference: We think about every possibility.

08:45 – Prepared to go all out attack?: Every game is a different story.

09:00 – Nightmares from previous West Ham games?: There were lessons to learn after the 3-3 draw, West Ham have the capacity to do that.

09:30 – What’s changed?: Consistency, we approach we have away and home. We’ve performed at the highest level.

10:00 – Odegaard stood out in that game, was that when you thought he was captain material?: No but it was a game that took his status to a different level.

10:35 – Zinchenko, his reaction: Really good, no problems.

10:54 – Talking to Zinchenko more?: The boys have brought experience of winning, everything has to be perfect.

-END-

