Have Chelsea overpaid for Mykhailo Mudryk? | Good Morning Transfers

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On this morning’s ‘Good Morning Transfers’; Sam Obaseki, Olivia Buzaglo, and Anton Toloui spoke about Chelsea’s shock signing of Mykhailo Mudryk; A player most expected to join Arsenal.

Mudryk previously indicated Premier League leaders Arsenal were his preferred destination in a series of social media posts. Arsenal remained in talks as recently as Friday but were prepared to walk away from the transfer if the deal was not right.

But Chelsea agreed a deal with Shakhtar on Saturday night and the 22-year-old travelled to west London to complete a medical before signing an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #premierleague

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage