Grealish & De Bruyne delight Pep, but he wants more! | Nottingham Forest v Man City Press Conference

Pep Guardiola says he is delighted by the recent displays from Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

Both were outstanding in City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal in midweek.

De Bruyne scored a superb opener and made an assist for Erling Haaland, while Grealish also scored against the Gunners while being a constant threat throughout.

But the boss believes there is even more to come from both players in the coming weeks and months.

