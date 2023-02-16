Grealish & De Bruyne delight Pep, but he wants more! | Nottingham Forest v Man City Press Conference

Pep Guardiola says he is delighted by the recent displays from Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

Both were outstanding in City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal in midweek.

De Bruyne scored a superb opener and made an assist for Erling Haaland, while Grealish also scored against the Gunners while being a constant threat throughout.

But the boss believes there is even more to come from both players in the coming weeks and months.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!