Antonio Conte is STRESSED and has to rest! | Cristian Stellini | Tottenham vs West Ham

00:00 Intro

00:10 Sunday game is a derby, we want to change the situation

00:30 We have a problem with Sessegnon, not available for the game

00:55 I will have the same authority [as before]. Since he came back he felt that maybe he underestimated the procedure after the surgery. Then coming closer to the game the stress of it all, it created some problems and when he spoke to the doctor they said he needed to take it easy. He will be back soon but not as quickly as he would like.

2:10 Yesterday we had a call, we speak like 2-4 times a day, we wants to come back asap,

3:00 Against West Ham is always a tough games, they are very strong team and we have to carful in this derby

3:50 I want to see a reaction from last game from the first minute, we have to show big desire

4:30 We don’t know the time when Antonio is back, and when he is not 100 percent is not the same Antonio

6:00 on team selection?

8:00 Strange for me to be in the spot light from the Spurs fans, but I know I’m not alone, a lot of people are working with me

9:50 on Bissouma, he needs time to cover from his injury

11:20 Changing the formation?

