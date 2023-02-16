Welcome to the Weekend-17/02/2023

Light-hearted, inclusive and entertaining, Welcome to the Weekend focuses on not just the football but also on the lifestyle topics that footballers and fans love. ~ Tweets by mullafabz Previous Video Grealish & De Bruyne delight Pep, but he wants more! | Nottingham Forest v Man City Press Conference Next Video 10 match unbeaten run 🤯 | Pre Match Pint | Brentford v Crystal Palace Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 10:12 WERE STILL IN THE EARLY STAGES OF VAR | Graham Potter Press Conference | Chelsea vs Southampton 0 icon Watch LaterAdded 10:06 Grealish & De Bruyne delight Pep, but he wants more! | Nottingham Forest v Man City Press Conference 5.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 18:26 10 match unbeaten run 🤯 | Pre Match Pint | Brentford v Crystal Palace 486 icon Watch LaterAdded 16:27 Is Erik ten Hag a top-5 manager right now? | ESPN FC Extra Time 0 icon Watch LaterAdded 10:00 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal 1-3 Man City | City go top! 0.9M icon Watch LaterAdded The Big Interview – Harry Kane 474