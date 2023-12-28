Granit Xhakas coaching journey | Between The Lines | Pt. 2

Venture into the heart of Granit Xhaka’s PFA journey, as Xhaka is mic’d up for the entire coaching session, providing an unfiltered look into his world. Explore his coaching journey, guided by the pivotal role played by David Bridges from the PFA.

Granit Xhaka is currently pursuing his UEFA A license, having started his coaching journey with the UEFA B license at Arsenal in March 2022. Following his transfer to Leverkusen, he dedicates one day a week to coaching Union Nettetal as part of his practical training.

This installment marks the second part of “Between the Lines” with Granit Xhaka, offering a comprehensive exploration into his world as a player, coach, and leader.

