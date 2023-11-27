Garnacho Goal Better Than Rooney? | Rio Comes To The Defence Of Gary Neville Career

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl
Alejandro Garnacho’s scores an incredible overhead kick v Everton! Is better than Wayne Rooney’s v Manchester City? Garry Neville or Kieran Trippier at right back? Is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s being pushed as the new Beckham? Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson & present to you another Episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today, the panel discuss the results of matchweek 13 in the Premier League. Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 as Alejandro Garmancho scores a wonder goal, youngster Kobbie Mainoo’s impressive Premier League debut. Who does he play similar to? Should Haaland have won the Ballon d’Or & how he broke Andy Cole’s record as the quickest player to 50 Pl goals, has Havertz arrived at Arsenal? & much more! Be sure to stay to the end to hear the panel’s Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
