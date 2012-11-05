Fred Signs For Manchester United!

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Fred, 25, has agreed a five-year contract with the Old Trafford club, becoming their second first-team signing of the summer.
