BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Dan Walker presents highlights of today’s three World Cup games, with 2010 winners Spain taking on Iran, Uruguay facing Saudi Arabia and Portugal playing Morocco. Spain won the World Cup in 2010 and were crowned European champions in 2008 and 2012, but have struggled at their last two international tournaments. However, new coach Julen Lopetegui boasts a star-studded squad and will be confident of victory against an Iranian side managed by Carlos Queiroz, the former Real Madrid boss and Manchester United assistant manager. The day’s other Group B game sees Euro 2016 winners Portugal meet Morocco, while Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Group A. Expert analysis comes from Danny Murphy and Alex Scott.

