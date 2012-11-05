Latest Transfer News | Thursday 21st June

- Liverpool hope to snatch Jack Grealish from Aston Villa while Tottenham argue over a fee for the midfielder.
- Everton are set for a tilt at Hull City kid Jarrod Bowen.
- Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are mulling over bids for Declan Rice after his contract stand-off with West Ham.
- Andre Ayew is set to leave Swansea following their relegation from the Premier League.
- Aston Villa will owe John Terry a further £560,000 in wages if he remains a free agent or retires this summer.
- Watford are ready to listen to offers for captain Troy Deeney.
- England star Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to quit Chelsea this summer.
- Morocco’s Watford midfielder Nordin Amrabat has made the extraordinary claim that American referee Mark Geiger asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his shirt during their World Cup match.
- Manchester City have finally agreed a deal with Napoli for Jorginho worth an initial £43.1m.
- West Ham are increasingly confident of signing the Lazio winger Felipe Anderson for a club record fee which could be as high as £35m.
- Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has made a £5m bid for Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori.
- New Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is targeting Matej Vydra as his first signing in a £12m deal.
- Aston Villa are facing another £5m bill in the latest financial challenge for owner Dr Tony Xia.
- New West Ham director of football Mario Husillos has failed to make an impact in any of their signings.
- Everton boss Marco Silva will listen to offers for defender Ashley Williams.
- Mikel Merino is ready to quit Newcastle after one season at the club for Real Sociedad in a £13m deal.
- Leeds hope to see off late interest from Cardiff and Serie A side Cagliari to snap up Abel Hernandez on a free.
- Aitor Karanka could take Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford to Nottingham Forest.
- Gary McAllister insists Jon Flanagan deserves the chance to relaunch his career as Rangers close in on a deal for the former Liverpool defender.
- Leigh Griffiths has revealed he is close to signing a new deal at Celtic.
- Former Celtic and Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes could be handed a lifeline by St Mirren.