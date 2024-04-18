Home Cup Games Europa League Atalanta vs Liverpool Full Match – Europa League | 18 April 2024

Atalanta vs Liverpool Full Match – Europa League | 18 April 2024

Atalanta vs Liverpool Full Match – Europa League | 18 April 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea ● Road to Wembley ● Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Cancel
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half ET/ Pen if any Highlights

Action from the UEFA Europa League quarter-final 2nd leg as Atalanta meet Liverpool at Gewiss Stadium. Can Liverpool overturn a three-goal deficit from the 1st leg?

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
UEFA Europa League full match

West Ham United v Bayer Leverkusen Full Match – Europa League | 18 April 2024

Next Video
Chelsea ● Road to Wembley ● Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Chelsea ● Road to Wembley ● Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Related videos

Top