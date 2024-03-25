Ashley Cole | Premier League’s GREATEST EVER Left-Back? | Hall Of Fame

Ashley Cole is the latest player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The legendary left-back won three Premier League titles during a 15-season career at Arsenal and Chelsea. Renowned for his tireless running, Cole combined attacking prowess with formidable defensive qualities and is regarded as one of the League’s greatest ever full-backs.

Cole broke through at his boyhood club Arsenal under the tutorship of Arsène Wenger and his first Premier League title came in the Double-winning 2001/02 season. He was a crucial member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ side that went unbeaten on the way to claiming the 2003/04 title.

More success followed at Chelsea, with Cole part of Carlo Ancelotti’s free-flowing, attacking side which scored a then-record 103 goals as they won the 2009/10 Premier League, securing a second Double for Cole.

Cole made 385 Premier League appearances and won two-thirds (62%) of the matches he played in. He contributed to 147 clean sheets, scored 15 goals and made 31 assists, underlining his ability at both ends of the pitch.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded by the League.

