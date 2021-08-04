Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match FC Red Bull Salzburg v Barcelona – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Barcelona – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Norwich City v Gillingham – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
345 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Highlights

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Barcelona – Full Match | Pre-season friendly

Braithwaite’s equalizer canceled out in the final minute as FC Barcelona suffer their first defeat of the preseason

Previous Video
pre-season

Leicester City vs. Villarreal – Full Match | Pre-season friendly

Next Video
pre-season

Norwich City v Gillingham – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Related videos

Top