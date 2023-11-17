Everton Fans Should Be Furious! | Stick to Football EP 7

Welcome back to Stick To Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane – the original show from the award winning The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

With Jill Scott away on A League of Their Own duty, sports journalist David Ornstein joins the show to explain how Everton breached the Profit and Sustainability rules and why the independent commission came to the decision to dock them the most ever Premier League points.

The panel also chat about the wider implications of the financial fair play rules and what it could mean to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, who currently have charges impending against them.

Also hear about the latest on the Premier League vote, where clubs decided against a temporary ban on January transfer loan deals between associated clubs.

Super 6 returns where Gary and Roy go head-to-head; has Gary pulled further ahead of his former team-mate? And we round off the show with your Community Questions.

00:00 Promo

00:46 The Overlap – Sport Broadcast Awards YouTube Channel of the Year

01:24 Introduction

05:48 Why has no Premier League manager been sacked yet?

08:40 David Ornstein joins the show

09:00 Explained: Everton breaking Profit and Sustainability rules

15:10 What does it mean for Manchester City and Chelsea?

19:12 Premier League vote on allowing January loans between related club Parties

33:30 Super 6 predictions: Gary v Roy

40:35 Community Questions

