Clashes With Roy Keane | EP 48

Why did Roy Keane threaten to knock Alan out on the pitch? What do Gary, Alan and Micah think is England’s best starting XI? And what was it really like having to go to battle against Tony Pulis’ Stoke City?

We also hear the story of when Gazza brought his new Winnebago to training and ended up giving one fan a journey he would never forget.

00:00 – Intro

02:30 – Dream England XI

05:30 – Club Culture

09:45 – Euros Stories

11:38 – Greatest Players Bar Messi & Ronaldo

12:50 – Erase 1 Game From Memory

15:00 – Fan Encounters

21:38 – Best/Worst Stadiums To Play At

24:11 – Rival Trash Talk

27:44 – Signature Moves

