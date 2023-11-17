Clashes With Roy Keane | EP 48

Why did Roy Keane threaten to knock Alan out on the pitch? What do Gary, Alan and Micah think is England’s best starting XI? And what was it really like having to go to battle against Tony Pulis’ Stoke City?
We also hear the story of when Gazza brought his new Winnebago to training and ended up giving one fan a journey he would never forget.
00:00 – Intro
02:30 – Dream England XI
05:30 – Club Culture
09:45 – Euros Stories
11:38 – Greatest Players Bar Messi & Ronaldo
12:50 – Erase 1 Game From Memory
15:00 – Fan Encounters
21:38 – Best/Worst Stadiums To Play At
24:11 – Rival Trash Talk
27:44 – Signature Moves
