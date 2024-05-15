Pep Guardiola Post-match Press Conference – Tottenham v Man City

Guardiola insisted before the match that City’s prospects of a fourth consecutive league championship would be over if they failed to win at Spurs.

Pep Guardiola immediately turned his attentions to West Ham and three players in particular after Manchester City beat Tottenham to move to the top of the Premier League ahead of the final day.

Man City are on the verge of a historic fourth Premier League title after beating Spurs 2-0 to move two points ahead of Arsenal.

City will lift yet another Premier League trophy if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, while Arsenal will need to beat Everton at home and hope for a huge favour from the Hammers to end their 20-year wait for the title.