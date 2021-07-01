Everton appoint Rafael Benitez as their new manager on a three-year deal
Everton have appointed Rafael Benitez as their new manager on a three-year deal. Benitez agrees three-year deal as Everton’s new manager; Spaniard spent six years at Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool, winning the Champions League and FA Cup