Home TV Show News and Interviews Everton appoint Rafael Benitez as their new manager on a three-year deal
Everton have appointed Rafael Benitez as their new manager on a three-year deal. Benitez agrees three-year deal as Everton’s new manager; Spaniard spent six years at Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool, winning the Champions League and FA Cup

