Latest transfer news and rumours – 30 June 2021
All the transfer news and rumours as Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to take Edinson Cavani to Roma and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is set to be discussed.
- Aston Villa are very hopeful that Jack Grealish will sign a new contract at the club this summer which will end any discussion of a move away for the England international in the near future.
- Newly-promoted Leicester City Women are set to sign England and Manchester United’s Abbie McManus.
- Leicester are closing in on a £45m double swoop for Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka as they target “winners”.
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes will reportedly meet with Juventus in the coming days to thrash out the Portugal star’s future.
- Manchester United have begun installing 1,500 rail seats at Old Trafford ahead of a trial for the upcoming season.
- Manchester United will soon be able to get on with some of their most important summer transfer business after France’s shock exit from Euro 2020.
- Kai Havertz has admitted he is disappointed with the manner of Germany’s loss to England but insisted he is already eyeing the next challenge.
- English expatriates will be called upon to roar Gareth Southgate’s side to success in their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday after Covid restrictions stopped domestic fans from travelling to Rome.
- The British & Irish Lions have arrived safely in South Africa but uncertainty still hangs over their tour itinerary, with rising Covid-19 infection rates in the province of Gauteng prompting increasing concern.
- Arsenal are in talks with Benfica over a £6m deal for left-back Nuno Tavares and have made an improved bid for Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.
- Newcastle United’s move for Southampton’s Mario Lemina has hit an impasse over his age.
- Fabrice Muamba will sit down with Christian Eriksen “when the time is right” after being put in touch with the Denmark midfielder by Tottenham’s medical team.
- Josh King has accused Carlo Ancelotti of lying to persuade him to join Everton.
- Wales international full-back Connor Roberts is a target for Burnley.
- The mother of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with the family members of her son’s team-mates in the aftermath of their Euro 2020 defeat by Switzerland.
- Thomas Partey will take the No 5 shirt at Arsenal for his second season at the club.
- Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos posted a video of his highlights with the club – and immediately set fans off wondering if it was meant as a goodbye.
- Rotherham are set to up their bid closer to £300,000 to land St Johnstone star Shaun Rooney.
- Rangers are said to be preparing a bid worth £2.6m for Colombian rising star Santiago Moreno.
- Olivier Ntcham to AEK could be back on amid a report the Greek side are poised to make Celtic an offer.
- Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy is a loan target for Championship rivals Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.
- Ex-Hibs ‘keeper Ofir Marciano is set for a shock move to Dutch giants Feyenoord.
- Callum Davidson is fighting to keep together his double-winning defence as English clubs eye Jason Kerr, Jamie McCart and Shaun Rooney.
- Bayern Munich have slapped a lucrative price tag on winger Kingsley Coman, who has recently emerged as a target for Liverpool and Manchester United, according to reports.
- Emile Smith Rowe has a “verbal agreement” to sign a new contract at Arsenal, according to reports.
- Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to take Manchester United star Edinson Cavani to Roma this summer, with an agreement supposedly in place.