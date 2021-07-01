Tottenham Hotspur – Nuno Espírito Santo appointed new Head Coach

Tottenham announced the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as our new Head Coach on a contract until 2023.

Nuno arrives following a four-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he guided the club from the Championship into the Premier League and secured consecutive seventh place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight – their highest league position since 1980. He also restored the Molineux outfit to European competition, leading them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20.