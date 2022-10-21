Home TV Show News and Interviews Erik ten Hag confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Tottenham
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrards sacking at Aston Villa

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Spurs was comfortably the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty exit from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand down the forward for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Asked if he refused to come on a substitute against Spurs, Ten Hag said: “Yes.”

Ten Hag said: “What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear, I think.”

Asked if Ronaldo will be part of his team moving forwards, Ten Hag said: “Yes, that’s also in the statement. He remains an important part of the squad.”

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #manchesterunited

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Update on Darwin Nunez fitness, Naby Keita & formation change impact | Klopps Nottm Forest preview

Update on Darwin Nunez fitness, Naby Keita & formation change impact | Klopps Nottm Forest preview

Next Video
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrards sacking at Aston Villa

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrards sacking at Aston Villa

Related videos

Top