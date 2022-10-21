Home TV Show News and Interviews Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrards sacking at Aston Villa

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard’s sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho’s poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park.

Carragher’s former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

