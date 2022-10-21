Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrards sacking at Aston Villa

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard’s sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho’s poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park.

Carragher’s former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

