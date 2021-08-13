Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 14 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
EFL on Quest – 14 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1,056 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 14 August 2021
Alaves host Real Madrid at the Estadio Medizorroza in their opening fixture of the La Liga season on Saturday. Both sides will be looking to start their season off strongly with a win.