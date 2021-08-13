BBC Match of the day MOTD – 14 August 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the opening round of Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United v Leeds United at Old Trafford and Norwich City v Liverpool at Carrow Road. Leeds acquitted themselves well in their return to the top flight last term, but were thrashed 6-2 here by the Red Devils, who finished the campaign as runners-up. Norwich also met the Reds in their opening game when they were last in the Premier two seasons ago, losing 4-1 at Anfield in what turned out to be a title-winning season for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Plus, Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Everton v Southampton, Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford v Aston Villa and Friday’s contest between Brentford and Arsenal