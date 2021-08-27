Home TV Show News and Interviews Dan James arrival, Raphinha, team news | Marcelo Bielsa press conference | Leeds United v Liverpool

Watch the key moments of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference ahead of our game against Liverpool at Elland Road in the Premier League. Marcelo discusses the signing of Dan James, Raphinha’s situation plus team news.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague

