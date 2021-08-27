Home TV Show News and Interviews EVERTON v BURNLEY | RAFA BENITEZ PRESS CONFERENCE | PREMIER LEAGUE GW4

Everton manager Rafael Benitez faces the media on Friday as the Blues prepare for Monday night’s game against Burnley in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures. Who will be fit for Goodison? See what Benitez has to say, live from 1.30pm BST. #EVEBUR

