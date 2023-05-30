Home News and Interviews Could Mauricio Pochettinos contract cause Chelsea problems?

Maurico Pochettino was announced as Chelsea manager on Monday.

The former PSG and Tottenham manager has been given a two-year contract at the club.

A total of 19 Chelsea players have longer contract terms than the new manager, could this spell future problems for the London side?

