Home Cup Games FA Cup Chelsea vs Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup Final | 15 May 2021
Chelsea vs Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup Final | 15 May 2021
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Post match and celebrations Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Chelsea vs Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup Final | 15 May 2021

Chelsea v Leicester City – Gary Lineker presents all the action from the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium. The Blues have won this competition on eight occasions, with six of those triumphs coming since the turn of the Millennium, most recently in 2018 when they overcame Manchester United 1-0 in the final. In contrast, the Foxes have never lifted the trophy and this is the first time they have played in the final since 1969. With analysis from Alan Shearer and Ian Wright

