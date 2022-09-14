Chelsea v RB Salzburg – team news and possible lineups | 14 Sepetember 2022

Chelsea team news

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss Graham Potter’s first game in charge when Chelsea face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Kante, 31, is absent with a hamstring injury while Mendy, 30, missed the defeat by Zagreb with a knee problem.

Salzburg team news

Salzburg have a host of injury problems, with Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Kamil Piatkowski, Bryan Okoh, Mamady Diambou, Ousmane Diakite, Samson Tijani, Luka Sucic, Justin Omoregie and Sekou Koita all expected to be ruled out of the trip to London.

This leaves Strahinja Pavlovic as the club’s only fit senior centre-back, meaning either Andreas Ulmer or former Brighton man Bernardo may have to slot in alongside Pavlovic despite both naturally being left-back’s.

Possible line-ups – Chelsea vs Salzburg

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Cucurella; Mount, Sterling, Havertz

Out: Kanté (hamstring)

Doubtful: Mendy (knee)

Salzburg: Köhn; Dedić, Pavlović, Bernardo, Ulmer; Seiwald; Capaldo, Kameri, Kjærgaard; Okafor, Fernando

Out: Diambou (ankle), Koïta (ankle), Omoregie (thigh), Piątkowski (thigh), Tijani (shin/fibula), Solet (thigh), Wöber (groin)

Doubtful: Sučić (groin)