Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – team news and possible lineups | 14 Sepetember 2022

Manchester City team news

Man City defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones were both forced to miss the win over Sevilla due to niggling injuries – the latter will be back for this game, but Walker is still on the sidelines.

Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte will definitely miss out, which should lead to a quick reunion for ex-Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji against his former club, as well as Sergio Gomez, who also plied his trade at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund team news

Dortmund attacker Hazard only lasted 23 minutes of the clash with Copenhagen before having to come off with a thigh injury, but the Belgian has made the travelling squad for this game.

Reyna and Marius Wolf are on standby if Hazard is only fit enough for the bench, and Dortmund’s lengthy absentee list also includes Gregor Kobel, Sebastien Haller, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Mateu Morey.

Attackers Donyell Malen (thigh) and Karim Adeyemi (foot) have not been ruled out of this game just yet, but the pair are only thought to have extremely slim chances of being available from the off, so Anthony Modeste ought to shoulder the attacking burden again.

Possible line-ups – Man City vs Dortmund

Man City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Sergio Gómez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden

Out: Laporte (knee), Walker (unspecified)

Doubtful: none

Dortmund: Meyer; Meunier, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Salih Özcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste

Out: Bynoe-Gittens (shoulder), Dahoud (shoulder), ﻿Kobel (groin)﻿, Morey (knee)

Doubtful: Adeyemi (foot), Hazard (hamstring), Malen (thigh)