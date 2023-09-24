Home Leagues Bundesliga Narrow Battle in Frankfurt! | Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg 0-0 | MD 5 – Bundesliga 2023/24

Chelsea v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 24 September 2023

#SGESCF | Highlights from Matchday 5!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg from Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 season!

Goals: –

