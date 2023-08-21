Candreva was unstoppable at the Olimpico | Top Moment | Roma-Salernitana | Serie A 2023/24

Two wonderful goals, but they were not enough to win the three points: Antonio Candreva took centre stage in the clash between Roma and Salernitana. The Granata winger scored twice against Roma, netting his fourth brace in Serie A: the last one dated back to the 24th of January 2016, again at the Stadio Olimpico but while playing for Lazio (vs Chievo Verona) | Serie A 2023/24

