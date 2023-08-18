Home TV Show Podcast Breaking Down Inverted Fullbacks




This week on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, we break down the importance of inverted fullbacks and how vital they are to help teams in and out of possession.

Do you think inverted fullbacks are becoming a necessity for top teams in Europe or is it simply another tactical method in the ever-changing cycle of football?

