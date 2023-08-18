Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Kelly and Wrighty Show-21/08/2023

Weekly chat show hosted by Kelly Cates and Ian Wright. Alongside their studio guests, they take a more in-depth look at the headlines that follow the football each weekend and explore issues and topics away from the pitch.

