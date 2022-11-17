Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Cancelo teaches kids the TRIVELA | Passing masterclass!

Cancelo teaches kids the TRIVELA | Passing masterclass!

Cancelo teaches kids the TRIVELA | Passing masterclass!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Whats Lionel Messis Argentina teams BIGGEST weakness heading into World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Joao Cancelo shows some kids at the CFA how to pull off the outside of the boot pass he has become famous for, assisting Haaland and others in recent weeks.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
best goal

Premier League Best goals of Matchweek 16

Next Video
Whats Lionel Messis Argentina teams BIGGEST weakness heading into World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Whats Lionel Messis Argentina teams BIGGEST weakness heading into World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top