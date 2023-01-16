Home Cup Games Italian Super Cup Cambiasso and Nesta play out the Supercup derby on FIFA 23 | EA Sports Supercup 2023

The two Inter and Milan legends meet before the Supercup to face each other in the virtual edition of the Derby Della Madonnina set to take place in Ryad on Wednesday night | EA Sports Supercup 2023

