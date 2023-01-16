Home TV Show News and Interviews How are Chelsea adhering to Financial Fair Play rules with their recent signings?

How are Chelsea adhering to Financial Fair Play rules with their recent signings?

How are Chelsea adhering to Financial Fair Play rules with their recent signings?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Cambiasso and Nesta play out the Supercup derby on FIFA 23 | EA Sports Supercup 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Financial Football expert Kieran Maguire joined Sky Sports News to discuss how Chelsea are able to avoid issues with Financial Fair Play rules despite their recent transfer activity.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #premierleague

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Mario Leminas first day | Behind the scenes

Mario Leminas first day | Behind the scenes

Next Video
Cambiasso and Nesta play out the Supercup derby on FIFA 23 | EA Sports Supercup 2023

Cambiasso and Nesta play out the Supercup derby on FIFA 23 | EA Sports Supercup 2023

Related videos

Top