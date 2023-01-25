Home Review Show Highlights Inter-Fiorentina 1-2 | La Viola lift the trophy: Goals & Highlights | Supercoppa Primavera TIM 2023

Inter-Fiorentina 1-2 | La Viola lift the trophy: Goals & Highlights | Supercoppa Primavera TIM 2023

Inter-Fiorentina 1-2 | La Viola lift the trophy: Goals & Highlights | Supercoppa Primavera TIM 2023
Roberto Aquilani’s lads beat Scudetto Primavera holders Inter to lift their third Supercoppa, making it back-to-back victories after last year’s win over Empoli | Supercoppa Primavera TIM 2023

#Highlights #InterFiorentina #SupercoppaPrimaveraTIM

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
