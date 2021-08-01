Burton Albion v Newcastle United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Fulham v Charlton – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
55 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Burton Albion v Newcastle United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.