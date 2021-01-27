Home Full Match Replay Burnley vs Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021
Burnley vs Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 27 October 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
4 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Burnley vs Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 27 January 2021

Premier League action as Burnley and Aston Villa face-off at Turf Moor. Turf Moor has seen fewer goals scored than any other Premier League ground this season.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Chelsea v Wolves

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 27 October 2021

Related videos

Top