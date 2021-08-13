Home Leagues Bundesliga Bundesliga Highlights Show – 16 August 2021
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 16 August 2021
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 16 August 2021

The 2021/22 Bundesliga season kicked off in style as Erling Haaland bagged a brace of goals and assists for Borussia Dortmund to put five past Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayern Munich were held at Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig fell to defeat at Mainz.

