Raphael Varane trains at Carrington for the first time | Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 16 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
34 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Raphael Varane trains at Carrington for the first time | Manchester United
Watch new signing Raphael Varane in action as he’s put through his paces for the very first time in United colours.