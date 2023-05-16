Bremer seals the win for Juventus | Goal Collection | Round 35 | Serie A 2022/23

All the goals from round 35 | Serie A 2022/23

0:00 Goal Collection Round 35

0:06 Ciro Immobile, Lazio-Lecce 1-0

0:27 Remi Oudin, Lazio-Lecce 1-1

0:44 Remi Oudin, Lazio-Lecce 1-2

1:04 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio-Lecce 2-2

1:26 Antonio Candreva, Salernitana-Atalanta 1-0

1:52 Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Spezia-Milan 1-0

2:19 Salvatore Esposito, Spezia-Milan 2-0

2:45 Romelu Lukaku, Inter-Sassuolo 1-0

3:12 Ruan Tressoldi (OG), Inter-Sassuolo 2-0

3:34 Lautaro Martinez, Inter-Sassuolo 3-0

3:55 Mathias Henrique, Inter-Sassuolo 3-1

4:16 Davide Frattesi, Inter-Sassuolo 3-2

4:43 Romelu Lukaku, Inter-Sassuolo 4-2

5:02 Nikola Vlasic, Verona-Torino 0-1

5:27 Gaetano Castrovilli, Fiorentina-Udinese 1-0

6:10 Giacomo Bonaventura, Fiorenitna-Udinese 2-0

6:32 Dany Mota, Monza-Napoli 1-0

7:03 Andrea Petagna, Monza-Napoli 2-0

7:35 Nicolò Fagioli, Juventus-Cremonese 1-0

8:06 Gleison Bremer, Juventus-Cremonese 2-0

8:30 Alessandro Zanoli, Sampdoria-Empoli 1-0

8:58 Roberto Piccoli, Sampdoria-Empoli 1-1

