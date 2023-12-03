Action from the second-round fixtures, including Eastleigh v Reading at Silverlake Stadium and Wrexham v Yeovil Town at SToK Racecourse. National League outfit Eastleigh were looking for an upset against a Reading side more accustomed to beginning their cup campaign in the third round. Meanwhile, League Two high-flyers Wrexham took on a team who were in the same division as them last season, though two tiers now separate them
BBC Match of the Day: The FA Cup | 3 December 2023
