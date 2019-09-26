BBC Match of the day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 25 January 2020

BBC Match of the day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights

Manish Bhasin presents action from the fourth-round fixtures, including Hull City v Chelsea at the KCOM Stadium and West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium. The Tigers had a dreadful record against the Blues, having lost their last seven meetings in all competitions, including a 4-0 thumping at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the 2017/18 FA Cup. Plus, action from games including Brentford v Leicester City at Griffin Park, Burnley v Norwich City at Turf Moor, Millwall v Sheffield United at the Den, Northampton Town v Derby County at the PTS Academy Stadium, and Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

