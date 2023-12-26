Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – Boxing Day | 26 December 2023

Gareth Southgate on Euro 2024 & his future after England

Gary Lineker presents all the goals, drama and reaction from Boxing Day’s five Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool’s trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

The Clarets have managed just two wins in their 16 Premier League matches against Liverpool and have failed to score in the last three encounters. Given how bad their home form has been so far this season, Vincent Kompany’s team have their work cut out to stop a Reds side who harbour ambitions for the title.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United face a crucial clash at home against fellow strugglers Luton, Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford, Newcastle face Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth play Fulham.

