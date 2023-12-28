BBC Match of the day MOTD – 30 December 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the day’s Premier League matches, with champions Manchester City hoping to see out 2023 with a win at home to struggling Sheffield United. City’s local rivals Manchester United are at Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea visit Luton Town, and Aston Villa host Burnley. There is also a London derby between Crystal Palace and Brentford, while Wolves meet Everton at Molineux.
